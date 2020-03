The Fresno State wrestling team is in Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend for the Big 12 Championship. On March 19th, four Bulldogs will be in Minneapolis for the NCAA Championships.

Of the four Bulldogs qualified for the NCAAs, Josh Hokit is the only one who also qualified last year. Hokit, who finished in third place at the Big 12 Championship at heavyweight, was an all-American last season at 197 pounds.