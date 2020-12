FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - Fresno State senior running back Ronnie Rivers was a two-star recruit out of Freedom High School in the Bay Area. He wasn't heavily recruited out of high school, but head coach Jeff Tedford believed in him and offered him a scholarship.

Rivers had big shoes to fill since his dad, Ron, is one of Fresno State's all-time running back greats. Ronnie, though, has also joined the list of Bulldog greats.