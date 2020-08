KSEE/KGPE -- Former Fresno State men's basketball head coach Boyd Grant passed away on Monday at the age of 87. Grant, still the winningest coach in program history, took Fresno State to never before seen heights from 1977-1986, leading the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a memorable 1983 NIT title. We reached out to many who played a part in Grant's Bulldog basketball legacy, and they offered some poignant thoughts on the coaching icon.

-Jim Thrash-Fresno State assistant (1977-1983)

Coach Grant was like a brother to me. I went to Fresno State with him and enjoyed working side by side with him for 6 years. We had a lot of success because we worked very hard and did things the right way. I recruited good players who were good people and kids who I thought had good self discipline and would enjoy playing for Coach Grant. Not all 18 year olds could handle Coach's discipline. But, the ones who could, learned a lot about life and how to succeed after basketball. Coach Grant was a very good coach, a good friend and a great man. He will be missed!