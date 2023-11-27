FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team let a seven point lead get away in the second half, falling to UC Santa Barbara on Monday night at the Save Mart Center, 69-65.

The Gauchos (3-2) were led by guard Ajay Mitchell, who scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second half.

Senior guard Isaiah Hill paced the Bulldogs with a team-high 19 points, and also added eight assists.

Fresno State (3-3) led 31-29 at halftime, and 45-39 with 13:47 left. But that is when UCSB went on a 28-9 run to take its largest lead, 67-54, with 51 seconds remaining in the game.

The Bulldogs closed with an 11-2 run, getting as close as 67-65 with seven seconds left after a Hill three-pointer, but two free throws by Mitchell sealed the game for the Gauchos.

After shooting only 38.7 percent from the floor in the first half, UCSB shot 58.3 percent in the second half. The Gauchos attempted only five three-pointers in the game, making just one of them.

The Bulldogs struggled from the field, finishing at a season-low 36.2 percent for the game. Beyond the arc, they only shot 22.6 percent on a season-high 31 attempts.

The game was a homecoming of sorts for Gauchos junior guard Cole Anderson, who graduated from Clovis West as that school’s all-time leading scorer.

Anderson finished with nine points.

Here are some other notes from Fresno State’s media relations department:

Fresno State outrebounded its fifth straight opponent, 39-38. Fourteen of those 39 rebounds came on the offensive end.

Isaiah Hill matched his season high in assists, with eight.

The Bulldogs had a season-low eleven turnovers, and held a 16-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

Hill scored 19 points, his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Donavan Yap Jr. had a season-high three made three-pointers, going 3-of-6 in the game. The senior finished with 13 points.

Leo Colimerio was in double figures for the first time this season, 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Enoch Boakye matched his career high in rebounds with 13 in the first half (in 10 minutes on the court).

UP NEXT

Fresno State will take to the road on Friday to face No. 19 BYU at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT and stream on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.