(KSEE/KGPE)-Derek Carr is beginning a new era of his football career with the New Orleans Saints. Training camp officially kicked off on Wednesday in Metairie. Wednesday’s full practice was the first of 22 the team will hold this fall.

Carr finished 4-of-5 in team drills on Wednesday. Rookie quarterback and fellow Bulldog Jake Haener went 5-of-5. The Saints had 100 percent attendance on day one of camp.

“Having everybody out there today in the huddle, getting reps, throwing the ball, calling plays with the offensive line felt good. Hopefully we can build on it, keep everyone healthy and see what we can do” said Carr.

The Saints have a veteran group and a group of leaders. Carr emphasized that leadership within the team is a group effort and something he wanted to be a part of.