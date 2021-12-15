Bulldog Football lands ten recruits as early signing period begins

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten recruits signed National Letters of Intent to commit to Fresno State football on Wednesday.

All ten are high school athletes with no junior college or transfer students reported so far. Nine of the recruits are from California including two Central Valley Natives. The class is split evenly on both sides of the ball, with five offensive players and five defensive players.

Also Bullard High School standout Jayden Davis held a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at his high school and told Sports Central’s Scott Bemis Wednesday night that he has signed his letter of intent and sent it through to the university. But at this time, Bemis can only confirm that Jayden is a Fresno State football commit who plans on being with the team in 2022.

Offense

WR Nathan Acevedo| Lincoln HS – San Diego, Calif.

WR Jalen Moss| Menlo Atherton HS – Atherton, Calif.

OL Nate Maier| Rim of the World HS – Lake Arrowhead, Calif.

OL Marcus Simien| Patterson HS – Patterson, Calif.

Merhauti “Sunny” Xepera| Higley HS – Gilbert, Ariz.

Defense

DT Miles Bailey| Benicia HS- Benicia, Calif.

DB Jomarion Briggs| Lincoln HS – Stockton, Calif.

DE Jahzon Jacks| St. Mary’s HS – Stockton, Calif.

DL Gavriel Lightfoot| Centennial HS – Corona, Calif.

LB Tim Thomas III| Lincoln HS – Stockton, Calif.

Fresno State’s signing class ranks No. 80 nationally and No. 4 in the Mountain West Conference composite rankings. The second signing period resumes February 2.