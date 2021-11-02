Bulldog “Bites” from Tuesday’s Fresno State football practice

YourCentralValley.com
by: Scott Bemis
FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State football team (7-2, 4-1 MW) is getting ready to host Boise State (4-4, 2-2 MW) on Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium.
Here are some of the best sound “bites” from Tuesday’s availability with the Bulldog players:
Ken Jeong, if you're listening, the @FresnoStateFB team and reigning MW Defensive Player of the Week @evan_williams32 are ready to see you at Bulldog Stadium Saturday if you can swing it. @kenjeong pic.twitter.com/asqBcQ2pFd— Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) November 2, 2021
Former Boise State & current Fresno State LB Tyson Maeva has gone from Blue to Red now in this rivalry. He'll have some friends, and even a family member on the other side Saturday, but "once we step on the field, it's back to Bulldogs and Broncos" pic.twitter.com/9OgIya2i4T— Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) November 2, 2021
Ronnie Rivers is a great running back and a great teammate. He couldn't be happier for Jordan Mims, who has filled in Ronnie's absence to win back-to-back MW Offensive Player of the Week awards. pic.twitter.com/Q20f2WEKQU— Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) November 2, 2021
The Bulldog coaching staff is littered with former Broncos, and one of em had a message for his guys in Red today. Can only imagine what might have been said. @jcropper_5 @CoachLeeMarks pic.twitter.com/Lk14daGqGi— Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) November 3, 2021
And this will pump you up. Crop, who says he should be available Saturday vs. Boise State, after avoiding serious injury in that scary play against San Diego St., is taking a lot of pride in the possible full house we could see at Bulldog Stadium this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/i22yIC7aHa— Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) November 3, 2021
