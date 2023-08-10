FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thursday evening Buchanan 3-star linebacker Logan Studt announced his verbal commitment to play division I football at Fresno State.

Studt narrowed down his top five schools to Fresno State, Cal, Washington, Washington State, and Air Force.

The Bulldogs now have a handful of Central Valley recruits already committed in the 2024 class. Just a few weeks ago Fresno State received verbal commitments from Clovis West stars Marshel Sanders, Tytus Khajavi, and Jordan Pierro.

Fresno State was the first to offer Studt. The senior linebacker shared that he recently spoke with Bulldogs’ head coach Jeff Tedford and that conversation sealed the deal for him.

“I had a conversation with him last night, just to make sure it was really the spot for me and he took it overboard. He (Tedford) told me we’ve got a vision for you, we want you to be here, we want you to start, we think you could have a great career” said Studt.

The 3-star recruit shared that he’s been a Fresno State fan since he was a child. “I grew up watching their games, I grew up watching the players, and the family aspect that they’ve built over the years”

The Buchanan standout added that his former teammate and current Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal was heavily recruiting him and encouraging him to become a Bulldog too.