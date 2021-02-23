Boise State, Utah State added to Fresno State basketball schedule next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team will not finish its regular season this week. After playing two games at UNLV on Wednesday and Friday, the Bulldogs will then head to Boise, Idaho for a game at Boise State next Tuesday.
They will then host Utah State next Saturday, March 6th.
The Mountain West Conference announced a revised schedule on Tuesday. Earlier this season, Fresno State had a game at Boise State (January 22nd) and a game vs Utah State (February 6th) postponed due to COVID-19.
“The Conference office was charged by the membership with determining the optimal plan for rescheduling games which had been postponed during the course of the regular season,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson in a statement. “This presented a very complex equation which included contemplating several variables, but this approach provides each institution the opportunity to control its own destiny over the final two weeks of the regular season and through the course of the Mountain West tournament.”
