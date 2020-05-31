Bob Bennett, winningest coach in Fresno State baseball history, dies at 86

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Bob Bennett, the winningest coach in Fresno State baseball history, has passed away Sunday after being hospitalized for days following a heart episode, he was 86.

Bennett, the winner of 1,302 games in 34 seasons leading the Bulldogs, had been hospitalized since May 18, according to his son, Todd, who posted about his father’s passing on Facebook.

Todd said his mother, sister, brother, brother-in-law and four of Bennett’s eight grandchildren were by his bedside as he passed.

Todd thanked the Fresno State community for prayers and support during his dad’s hospitalization.

“Thanks especially to those who sent him videos telling him the impact he made in their lives,” Todd said. “We were able (to) share several with him on Friday.”

