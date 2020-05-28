Breaking News
4 new COVID-19 deaths, 96 new cases in Fresno County
Bob Bennett update: "This has been a big day so far!"

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In his 34 seasons as Fresno State’s baseball coach, Bob Bennett won 1,302 games.

On Wednesday, he came out victorious in a different battle.

Bennett has reportedly shown significant improvement in the hospital, so much so that he came off the ventilator, according to his son, Todd.

“A testament to the power of prayer, positive thinking and an old man who is as tough as boot leather,” wrote Todd Bennett on Facebook. “My dad came off the ventilator today after seven days. He has a lot in front of him and still needs all of your prayers and positive thoughts, but this has been a big day so far! Praise God!”

Coach Bennett was hospitalized last week, after going in for a procedure to have a device implanted in his heart that reduces the risk of a stroke. However, he lost consciousness during that procedure and was in a coma for several days.

The family was worried Bennett might not regain consciousness and, if he did, the possibility existed he could have brain damage.

On Monday, a request went out for people to send videos to Coach Bennett, the NCAA Coach of the Year in 1988, to lift his spirits while he is in the hospital.

Bulldog Insider Podcast