Bert Watts has a new job.

Fresno State’s former defensive coordinator has been hired to be the linebackers coach at Memphis.

We are beyond excited to be joining @RSilverfield & the Memphis Football family. Time to get to Work! #TigerFam #GTG https://t.co/RCOSDgGmLe — Bert Watts (@Coach_Watts19) January 17, 2020

Watts, who was not retained by new head coach Kalen DeBoer, was initially hired by Jeff Tedford to be the Bulldogs’ linebackers coach in 2017. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018, a position he also held this past season.