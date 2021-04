It looks like the Fresno State men's basketball program has added a graduate transfer, who could end up making an immediate impact next season.

On his twitter account Monday, Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. committed to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-5 Baker is a former four-star recruit, who signed with Kentucky out of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles. He spent two seasons at Kentucky. He redshirted the first year there in 2017-18 due to injury, and appeared in 28 games in 2018-19, totaling 64 points and 13 3-pointers over 254 minutes. He scored a career-high eight points vs. Wofford in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.