The Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love on Wednesday.

And he made history.

Love, a native of Bakersfield, was the No. 26 pick in this year’s NFL Draft and his four-year contract is fully guaranteed:

#Packers QB Jordan Love received a fully guaranteed four-year $12,383,470 contract, sources say. Signing bonus: $6,566,160. It's the first time the No. 26 pick received a fully guaranteed deal under the current rookie contract system. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 1, 2020

Jordan Love went to college at Utah State. He led the Aggies to a win over Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium in 2019.

