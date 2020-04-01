Bakersfield native Hill to transfer to Fresno State men’s basketball team

Justin Hutson does not tweet very often.

Hutson, the head men’s basketball coach at Fresno State, has only tweeted a total of 58 times in two years. But he tweeted on Tuesday:

It sure is another great day to be a Bulldog and we’re going to keep the great news rolling in! #GoDogs #ValleyTough #HomeSweetHome #BulldogBornBulldogBred — Justin Hutson (@CoachJHut) April 1, 2020

Hutson could not get into specifics because he would get in trouble with the NCAA if he did. But it does not take much digging to figure out he is excited about Isaiah Hill.

Hill, from Bakersfield, is transferring to Fresno State according to multiple reports.

Isaiah Hill is a graduate of Liberty High School where he averaged 26 ppg as a senior. This past season he was a freshman at the University of Tulsa, where he played in 31 games and was second on the team in assists with 69.

