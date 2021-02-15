Back in the Bronx: Justin Wilson returns to Yankees six years later

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (KSEE/KGPE) – According to MLB.com, in the history of the sport there have been 138 players to play for both the Yankees and the Mets.

Justin Wilson is one of those 138.

But he is someone who played for the Yankees, the Mets, and now he is back to playing with the Yankees! It will be become official once Wilson passes a physical, which will happen quickly because pitchers and catchers report to spring training in a couple of days.

Justin Wilson and the Yankees agreed to a deal on Monday. Wilson, 33, was a free agent. The Fresno native (Buchanan HS/Fresno State) is a nine-year MLB veteran, having played for the Pirates, Yankees, Tigers, Cubs and Mets since he made his debut in 2012.

Wilson’s first stint with the Yankees was in 2015. In 74 games, he was 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com