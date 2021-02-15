Back in the Bronx: Justin Wilson returns to Yankees six years later

NEW YORK (KSEE/KGPE) – According to MLB.com, in the history of the sport there have been 138 players to play for both the Yankees and the Mets.

Justin Wilson is one of those 138.

But he is someone who played for the Yankees, the Mets, and now he is back to playing with the Yankees! It will be become official once Wilson passes a physical, which will happen quickly because pitchers and catchers report to spring training in a couple of days.

Justin Wilson and the Yankees agreed to a deal on Monday. Wilson, 33, was a free agent. The Fresno native (Buchanan HS/Fresno State) is a nine-year MLB veteran, having played for the Pirates, Yankees, Tigers, Cubs and Mets since he made his debut in 2012.

Wilson’s first stint with the Yankees was in 2015. In 74 games, he was 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA.