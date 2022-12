Former Fresno State Bulldog Jordan Luplow is headed to Atlanta. The outfielder agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.4 million. Luplow spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks where he hit 11 home runs in 83 games.

Luplow is now the second Bulldog on the Atlanta roster joining Dinuba’s Dylan Lee. Luplow was drafted in the third-round in 2014 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Visalia native made his major league debut in 2017 for Pittsburgh.