Art Ruble (1954-2019)

Arthur “Art” Ruble is one of the best swimmers to ever come out of the central valley.

Born in Dinuba, Ruble grew up in Madera. He was a high school all-American and he continued that success at Fresno State. Ruble swam for the Bulldogs from 1972-1976 and in addition to winning multiple individual Big West championships, he was also named Fresno State’s Athlete of the Year in 1976.

Among Ruble’s list of accomplishments includes a gold medal he won at the Pan American Games in Mexico City in 1975.

After his swimming career ended, Art Ruble stayed in the valley and worked in agriculture. He was a 2000 inductee into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame and a 2016 inductee into the Madera Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ruble died on December 25th, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 65 years old.

