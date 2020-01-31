Anthony Holland honors Kobe Bryant on his sneakers

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State men’s basketball team got a much-needed win on Tuesday at Air Force. Now, the Bulldogs will try for two in a row on Saturday against New Mexico.

It will be their first home game since the death of Kobe Bryant, a player many of the Bulldogs idolized.

“He was just a big inspiration, pretty much my hero, my childhood hero,” says freshman guard Anthony Holland. “I really watched like almost every single game that he played, especially his 60-point game. I’m not even gonna lie, I cried, I cried that day. Just to realize that he wasn’t gonna be playing anymore, and, you know, he was just a big important part of my life.”