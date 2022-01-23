Anthony Holland emerging for Bulldog program during junior season

Fresno State junior guard Anthony Holland has stepped his game up this season. The Riverside native scored a new career-high 20 points in Fresno State’s 20-point victory over conference foe San Jose State.

The six-foot-five guard spoke about stepping into a bigger role during his junior season and taking on leadership opportunities.

“I just try to help out the team the best I can no matter what it is. If I’m on the bench, scoring all the points, doing anything. I’m just trying to help out” said Holland.

The Bulldogs now sit at 13-5 overall and 3-2 in Mountain West play. Holland shared he’s happy with how the team has been playing and sticking with tough conference opponents.

“I’m really proud of our team. Last couple of years we probably would’ve folded to some of those tests. I’m glad we’re stepping up to the challenges and knocking some of these teams out” added Holland.

Fresno State returns to action on Tuesday on the road at New Mexico. Opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. The Bulldogs look to bounce back after suffering a loss at Nevada on Friday.