FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Derek Carr was in the news on Monday after agreeing to a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. At the same time, Derek Carr’s nephew was on the field at Valley Children’s Stadium.

Tyler Carr, David’s son, is a freshman tight end for the Bulldogs. He joined the team in time for spring ball.

“He works really hard, he’s competitive, he’s trying every day,” said Jeff Tedford, Fresno State’s head coach. “The learning curve is pretty substantial, but as long as he gives great effort and things like that. Little bit undersized for the tight end position, but he’s growing, he’s working hard at it.

“And, so, encouraged to see how he does throughout spring.”