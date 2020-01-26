Annual alumni Fresno State baseball game ends in 4-4 tie

FRESNO, Calif. – There was Bulldog baseball on Saturday.

The annual alumni game was held at Bob Bennett Stadium, which gave head coach Mike Batesole a chance to scout his team ahead of the upcoming season while also witnessing shenanigans from past teams.

“You know, it’s my favorite day of the year,” smiled Batesole. “When we have all these guys back here, a lot of these guys now I only get to see once a year ’cause they’ve got their own families and their own careers going. A lot of ’em live five, six, seven hours away. They make the drive, they stay the weekend with their families. And it’s really special to see them together.”

The alumni jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before the current Bulldogs answered back with four runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The alumni scored two more times in the fifth inning to the game, 4-4, where it would stay through the end of the game (six innings).

Bulldog Insider Podcast