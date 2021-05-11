Alphonso Bigelow, the man who pledged to donate $10 million to Fresno State Athletics back in 2009, has died

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On June 16th, 2009, Alphonso Bigelow pledged to donate $10 million to Fresno State Athletics.

“I feel that this is going to not only enhance the recruiting of our athletes, it’s also going to help the community as a whole,” Bigelow said that day.

Sports Central has learned that Alphonso Bigelow has died. Bigelow, 47, reportedly suffered from a heart-related issue, though at this time the exact cause of death is unknown.

Alphonso Bigelow was a former Fresno State linebacker. A 1996 graduate of the university, he was the CEO of NykelBam International, LLC on the day he pledged that donation.

$10 million would have been the largest philanthropic donation ever received in the history of Fresno State, but it turned out to be an empty promise. Less than one year after that press conference, only 1% of the money ($100,000) had been put into the pledge account.

Alphonso Bigelow never again spoke at a press conference at Fresno State.