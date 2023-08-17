FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State football opens the 2023 season on the road at Purdue in a little over two weeks on September 2.

The ‘Dogs have a handful of new faces in the wide receiver room this fall. With the departure of veterans Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Nikko Remigio, and Zane Pope.

Senior Receivers Mac Dalena and Erik Brooks have the most experience of the 2023 group. The two seniors have played in every game the last three seasons.

Fresno State’s offensive coordinator Pat McCann is entering his first season as OC of the Bulldogs. He’s liking what he’s seen so far from a few transfers and new faces in the program.

“Jaelen Gill is really talented. He’s a sponge and tries to eat up everything from an offensive standpoint and coaching. Jalen Moss has been really cool to see his growth and maturity” said Pat McCann.