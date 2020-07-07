Aaron Judge says he is “game-ready”

The New York Yankees held their first intrasquad scrimmage of ‘summer training’ on Monday night and Aaron Judge participated.

Judge, the former first-round draft pick out of Fresno State, had his first two at-bats since October. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout, but afterwards said he is “game-ready.”

“Like I told you guys in spring training, I was gonna be ready for Opening Day,” smiled Judge. “I’m feeling good. I’m not really…the biggest thing now is just getting the reps in, because I missed so many at-bats in the spring training we had, I didn’t get all the reps in the outfield, reps on the bases.

“There was never a doubt in my mind of opting out, you know? We went over the risks, we went over everything. My family is staying in California, they’re gonna try to watch every game they can. I’m ready to go.”

