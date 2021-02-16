Aaron Judge ranked No. 21 on MLB Network’s ‘Top 100 Players Right Now’ countdown

Aaron Judge is making $10 million in 2021. Actually, he will make a little bit more than that ($10,175,000) after he and the Yankees agreed on a one-year deal last month.

It’s a raise, despite the fact that Judge only played in 28 regular season games last year due to multiple injuries.

But the Yankees know what the former Fresno State star can do, and so does Major League Baseball. On Tuesday, it was revealed during MLB Network’s countdown (Top 100 Players Right Now) that Judge is the No. 21 player in the game.

Last year at this time, Aaron Judge was No. 16 on the list.

Judge hit .257 in 2020, with 9 home runs and 22 RBI.