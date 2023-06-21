(KSEE/KGPE) – On July 12th, ESPN will host its annual awards show, The ESPYS. The nominees for this year’s ESPYS were announced on Wednesday, and Aaron Judge was nominated twice.

He is a finalist for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best MLB Player.”

Judge, a former Fresno State Bulldog who is currently injured for the New York Yankees, was the American League Most Valuable Player in 2022.

Voting for The 2023 ESPYS is open right now and runs through July 9th.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

BEST MLB PLAYER

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros