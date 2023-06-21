(KSEE/KGPE) – On July 12th, ESPN will host its annual awards show, The ESPYS. The nominees for this year’s ESPYS were announced on Wednesday, and Aaron Judge was nominated twice.
He is a finalist for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best MLB Player.”
Judge, a former Fresno State Bulldog who is currently injured for the New York Yankees, was the American League Most Valuable Player in 2022.
Voting for The 2023 ESPYS is open right now and runs through July 9th.
BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Lionel Messi, Argentina
BEST MLB PLAYER
Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Justin Verlander, Houston Astros