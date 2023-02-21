WACO, Texas. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dariana Orme was named on Tuesday both the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, as well as the NFCA National Pitcher of the Week.

Orme, a junior at Baylor, threw a perfect game for the Bears on Friday in a 3-0 win over Stephen F. Austin. She needed just 81 pitches to complete the first seven-inning perfect game in Baylor history.

Dariana Orme transferred to Baylor in 2022 after spending three seasons at Fresno State. She redshirted for the Bulldogs in 2019, then pitched in 30 games between 2020 and 2021, compiling a record of 12-5.

This season, Orme is 3-1 in the circle with a 0.82 ERA.