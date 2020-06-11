27 years later, ex-Bulldog Soderstrom sees son become first-round draft pick

“With the 26th pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, the Oakland Athletics select Tyler Soderstrom, a catcher from Turlock High School, Turlock, California.”

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said those words on Wednesday night during the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. As soon as he said them, Soderstrom made history.

With his dad.

The Soderstroms are now the tenth father-son duo in MLB history to be drafted in the first round. Steve Soderstrom, Tyler’s father, is a former pitcher at Fresno State who was taken with the sixth overall pick in 1993.

Steve Soderstrom was drafted by the Bay Area’s other team, the Giants. He reached the major leagues in 1996.

