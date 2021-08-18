2012 Olympian joins Fresno State women’s basketball staff

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten days after the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, Fresno State announces a 2012 Olympian is joining its women’s basketball team.

Courtnay Pilypaitis has been hired as an assistant coach.

Pilypaitis, who was most recently an assistant coach at UMBC, played for Team Canada at the London Olympics. It was part of a nine-year stretch when she was a member of the Canadian National Team.

Courtnay Pilypaitis is a graduate of the University of Vermont. She scored 1,993 points in her collegiate career, with two NCAA Tournament appearances.