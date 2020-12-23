20 in ’20 No. 9 – David Carr becomes NFL Draft’s top ‘Dog

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from Central Valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 p.m. newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 p.m. newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best Central Valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 9 on the list on Tuesday is a Bulldog signalcaller, who eventually made big headlines at the NFL Draft.

(KSEE/KGPE) — It’s almost as if David Carr was born to be a Fresno State Bulldog. He grew up in Bakersfield, and his hero was Trent Dilfer!

Standing more than 6’0″ and with a cannon for an arm, David Carr would emerge as one of California’s top high school quarterbacks coming out of Stockdale High School. He had offers from bigger schools, but he turned them all down to play at Fresno State.

And to play for new head coach Pat Hill.

When Carr arrived on campus, however, the Bulldogs already had Billy Volek playing quarterback. So Carr only played sparingly in his first two seasons, and he took a redshirt year in Year 3.

In 2000, David Carr became the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. And by 2001, he’d leave his mark on the program.

Carr finished fifth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy that season. He led the nation in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

The expansion Houston Texans announced several weeks before the NFL Draft that their intention was to take David Carr with the No. 1 overall pick.

On April 20th, 2002, they did just that.

And David Carr became the first, and only, Fresno State Bulldog to ever get drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

Carr played for the Texans for five seasons before moving on to Carolina, the New York Giants, San Francisco, then back to New York.

He has a Super Bowl ring as a Giants backup.

David Carr retired from the NFL in 2013. He is currently an analyst at NFL Network.