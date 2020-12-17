20 in ’20 No. 13 – ‘Dancing’ with Jerry Tarkanian

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 13 on the list on Wednesday is Jerry Tarkanian taking the Fresno State men’s basketball team to new heights.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Although his Bulldog coaching legacy is complicated by violations associated with his tenure, there is no arguing the impact that Jerry Tarkanian had on the Fresno State men’s basketball program.

After returning to his alma mater as head coach in 1995, Tark put the Bulldogs on the national map and created an incredible buzz inside Selland Arena.

And the program’s resurgence really hit its peak in 2000 and 2001 with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

In 2000, the Bulldogs won 24 games during the regular season (a school record at the time) and a WAC Tournament title. That momentum continued the following year, when junior center Melvin Ely was named WAC Player of the Year and the team won its first regular season conference title and first NCAA Tournament game since 1982.

“You know, I thought that we could do this before now,” said Tarkanian after the Bulldogs beat California in the first round of the 2001 NCAA Tournament. “It’s taken us a little longer, but I’m happy that we got it. You know, that we got the Tournament, that we got a win.”

Yes, Jerry Tarkanian would retire a year later with the program facing infractions committed on his watch. But many people think the energy he infused into the program, especially in those two years, was the reason the Save Mart Center was ultimately built.

And in a true testament to the impact that those years had on the program, 12 years after his last game as Fresno State’s head coach, nearly 15,000 people showed up at the Save Mart Center to see No. 2 get retired in Tark’s honor.