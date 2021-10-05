1961 Fresno State Mercy Bowl championship team gathers for reunion 60 years later

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On November 23rd, 1961, Fresno State was at the Coliseum in Los Angeles as a six-point underdog in its bowl game against Bowling Green.

That was the Mercy Bowl, and the Bulldogs won, 36-6.

“I didn’t think we had it in us,” said quarterback Jon Anabo. “Even when we were 10-0, I had to look back and see, ‘did this really happen?’ And it did.”

By winning that game, Fresno State finished the 1961 season with a perfect record: 10-0. On Tuesday night, the players on that team gathered at Fort Washington Golf and Country Club to reminisce.

“We’ve maintained memories that were real important to us, but we were a lot younger,” smiled Beau Carter, who accounted for four total touchdowns in the Mercy Bowl victory. “We were 20-21-22 years old, things that stick in your mind are not usually your friendships with teammates. And that’s one of the things that’s really maintained a real strong connection between a lot of us.”

