FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The 2021 Fresno State football team was 10-3 and nationally ranked. Will that team have any players drafted into the NFL?

“I think my biggest thing that I have to offer to any team that’s willing to pick up a guy like me is my football IQ. I feel like I’m one of the smartest guys, if not the smartest guy, on the field at any given time,” said linebacker Tyson Maeva, one of the Bulldogs’ team captains last season. “And I really put it on my back to help the people around me not have to think as much.”

Tyson Maeva was one of 13 Bulldogs on the field at Bulldog Stadium on Thursday for Fresno State’s Pro Day. There were 19 NFL teams represented.

“You know, you could mess up and you could get it back the next play or the next quarter or something like that. Out here, you get one chance and if you blow it, it’s not looking too good,” said Arron Mosby, who was honorable mention all-Mountain West last season. “So I would say for sure sure it was more nerve-wracking. But I feel like everyone did our part. Hopefully, we all get a chance at the league. I feel that this team, this group of guys, really was a great team.”

For running back Ronnie Rivers, Pro Day was his second time in the last month working out in front of NFL personnel. A few weeks ago, he was at the league’s official combine in Indianapolis.

He put up better numbers on Thursday.

“Strength and speed,” said Rivers when asked where he thought he improved. “I feel like I might have changed that a little bit today, feel like I ran well. Did 19 on the bench press. So, I think I maybe changed some minds, but we’ll see.

“I talked to a lot of teams. You know, and you may think that some are more interested than others. But you’ll never know what happens on the day of the draft, so I’m just playing it cool and just waiting for that moment.”

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28th-April 30th.