Buddycheck

1.
Know Your Risk
Talk to your family to learn about your family health history.
Talk to your doctor about your personal risk of breast cancer.
2.
Get Screened
Ask your doctor which screening tests are right for you if you are at a higher risk
Have a mammogram every year starting at age 40 if you are at average risk
Talk to your doctor at least 3 years starting at age 20, and every year starting at age 40
3.
Know What Is Normal For You
See your health provider if you notice any of these changes:
Lump, hard knot or thickening inside the breast or underarm area
Swelling, warmth, redness or darkening of the breast
Change in the size or shape of the breast
Dimpling or puckering of the skin
Itchy, scaly sore or rash on the nipple
Pulling in of your nippe or other parts of the breast
Nipple discharge that starts suddenly
New pain in one spot that does not go away
4.
Make Healthy Lifestyle Choices
Maintain a healthy weight
Add exercise into your routine
Limit alcohol intake
Limit postmenopausal hormone use
Breastfeed, if you can
- Call 877-960-3426 to schedule an appointment.
- Log in to the Patient Portal if you are a Family Health Care Network (FHCN) patient.
- Different people have different symptoms. Some people do not have any signs or symptoms at all. A person may find out they have breast cancer after a routine mammogram.
- Some warning signs that could be breast cancer are:
- New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
- Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
- Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
- Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
- Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
- Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
- Any change in the size or shape of the breast.
- Pain in any area of the breast.
- Keep in mind that these symptoms can happen with other conditions that are not cancer.
- Know how your breasts normally look and feel. If you notice a change in the size or shape of your breast, feel pain in your breast, have nipple discharge other than breast milk (including blood), or other symptoms, talk to a provider right away.
- Although breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat.
- Talk to your provider if you think you have a higher risk of developing cancer. i.e. if you have a family history of breast or ovarian cancer or other risk factors.
- If your risk is high, your provider may suggest:
- You get genetic counseling and be tested for changes, called mutations, in your BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.
- Your provider may also talk to you about getting mammograms earlier and more often than other women
- You may be encouraged to get other screening tests, medicines or surgeries that can lower your risk.
- Men also get breast cancer, but it is not very common. Less than 1% of breast cancers occur in men.
- Each year in the United States, about 220,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,000 in men.
- About 40,000 women and 400 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer.
- It is the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity.
- It is the most common cause of death from cancer among Hispanic women.
- Ask about our Breast Specific Services under our Cancer Detection Program (CDP).
- Qualified patients can receive the following services covered under the program:
- Annual Clinical Breast Exam (CBE)
- Annual Screening mammogram
- Magnification Views (Mammogram)
- Annual Breast Ultrasound
- Follow up visit with your provider for abnormal results
- Consultation with a surgeon
- Breast Biopsy
- Who is eligible for the program?
- Females, 40 years or older
- California residents (U.S. citizenship not required)
- Based on family income: Patients who are at or below the 200% Federal Income Guidelines
- Patients with no health insurance or limited insurance coverage
- o For more information call 877-960-3426 or ask at any Family HealthCare Network reception desk.
Source: CDC
Resources
Family Healthcare Network
www.fhcn.org
877-960-3426
Kaweah Delta Healthcare District
www.kaweahdelta.org
559-624-2000
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center
www.dignityhealth.org
559-564-5000