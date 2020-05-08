Spend money on COVID-19 not border wall, environmental groups say

Border Report

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — On a daily basis in Otay Mesa, about 30 miles southeast of Downtown San Diego, trucks can be seen delivering sections of the wall to work crews erecting the barrier.

The same type of work continues throughout the southern border.

The White House has allocated $15 billion to build 500 miles of border wall by the beginning of next year, so far, only 175 miles have been completed.

Environmental groups such as the Sierra Club have opposed the project from the beginning, but now in light of the COVID-19 crisis, they say the money budgeted for construction should be used to help stop the spread of the virus.

NATIVE AMERICANS IN ARIZONA SAY BORDER WALL IS DESECRATING ANCESTRAL REMAINS

“There are a lot of folks who are sick who are overwhelmed trying to deal with it in hospitals and we need the money for this real emergency not the wall,” said Dan Millis, the Sierra Club Borderlands Campaign coordinator.

Millis lives in Arizona, where he said many people along the border oppose the wall construction and the believe taxpayer dollars are being wasted, and that the environmental impacts don’t merit such an investment.

Crews in Arizona work to clear a path for the border wall through a mountain.

“They are literally destroying mountains to clear a path for the wall, this is terrible because these are sacred sites for indigenous tribes,” said Millis.

BORDER WALL COULD DESTROY NATURAL WILDLIFE REFUGE IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA, SAY ENVIRONMENTALISTS

The Trump administration has said the wall is needed to stem the flow of drugs and illegal immigration.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.