Governor Gavin Newsom orders statewide shelter in place to slow spread of COVID-19 in California

Report: Drug cartel leader found guilty of murdering journalist

Border Report

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

This file photo shows a makeshift memorial for journalist Miroslava Breach, who was murdered in 2017 following reports on government corruption and tied to cartels. (AP file photo)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican judge has convicted an alleged drug cartel lieutenant for the 2017 murder of a journalist from the Mexico City newspaper La Jornada, El Diario de Juarez reported.

Juan Carlos Moreno Ochoa, a.k.a. “El Larry,” faces up to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of being one of the murderers of Miroslava Breach in Chihuahua, Mexico. Moreno led the crew that shot the journalist allegedly on behalf of Salazar drug cartel leader Jose Crispin Salazar Zamorano, who was upset that she wrote news stories about his alleged ties to candidates for political office in Chihuahua state, El Diario reported.

Moreno will be sentenced on April 20. Salazar remains at large. The trial included testimony from 50 witnesses, including Moreno’s personal drivers, the newspaper said.

