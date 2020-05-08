Feds arrest alleged meth smuggler after 3-hour standoff near border

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

A man from Deming, New Mexico, was arrested Thursday, April 23, 2020, for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine after a three-hour standoff with special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. (ICE)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Federal authorities arrested a New Mexico man wanted on federal drug-trafficking charges after an hours-long standoff last month near the U.S.-Mexico border.

On April 23, special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations attempted to arrest 39-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez on a federal arrest warrant at a home between Deming and Columbus, N.M., according to an ICE news release.

Sanchez allegedly barricaded himself, but agents arrested him without incident after a three-hour standoff.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities allegedly found more than 800 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle after a traffic stop Aug. 22, 2019, in Luna County, N.M., the release said. Sanchez allegedly was also in possession of $5,000 from selling drugs.

Sanchez is charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He had his initial appearance in federal court April 27 in Las Cruces, N.M.

Sanchez remains in federal custody. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Border Drug Task Force and New Mexico State Police assisted with the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Saltman is prosecuting this case for the government.

