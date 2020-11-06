San Diego County in danger of being placed back in COVID-19 penalty box

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The County of San Diego is on the verge of returning to the most restrictive COVID-19 safety measures in place, health officials said.

For the previous week, San Diego County exceeded the maximum state-mandated threshold rate of seven coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. It had a score of 7.4, according to California’s Health and Human Services Agency.

If it tops the ratio for a second consecutive week, San Diego County will revert to the “purple tier.”

That means businesses and others can’t allow customers and employees indoors and have to continue operations outdoors under 25% capacity instead of the current 50%.

This affects restaurants, churches, theaters, museums and others. Barber shops, salons and tattoo parlors would be allowed to remain open.

County Supervisor Greg Cox told the San Diego Union Tribune, people are getting complacent.

“The truth is that people are tired of this pandemic and, unfortunately, they’re letting down their guard, they’re not wearing their masks, they’re not maintaining their social distancing, and all the other things we’ve been talking about for these last eight months,” Cox said. “Frankly, we need to do better, we need to do a lot better, and we can do better.”