Bitwise Given Notice of Belief of Abandonment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A week after the Fresno-based tech giant, Bitwise, laid off its entire workforce, the city of Fresno continues to come together and support those who abruptly lost their jobs.

From 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. and Fresno Street Eats are hosting a community night benefiting the former Bitwise employees.

The event will be held at 745 Fulton Street.

Officials say former Bitwise employees with be selling goods and there will be live performances by Flowers to Flies, Puppet, KG559, Hippie Ranch, and Cuevas.

Bitwise employees officially received word of their termination over email on Wednesday, June 14, just two weeks after the tech company announced company-wide furloughs of all employees.