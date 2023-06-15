FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In response to the abrupt furlough and subsequent termination of Bitwise employees, the City of Fresno is hosting a job fair to help staff find new jobs.

The job fair will be held on Friday, June 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall, located at 2600 Fresno Street at the north and south breezeways.

The job fair is being hosted by the City of Fresno in partnership with the Fresno Regional Workforce connection.

The state center community college district will be one of the many businesses on hand at the job fair, offering support to those just laid off from Bitwise.

The job fair comes one day after Bitwise employees woke up to an email with an official termination letter after waiting for two in a half weeks in limbo after company-wide furloughs were announced on May 29.