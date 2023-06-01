FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A restraining order to freeze and cease five bank accounts and stop the sale of five properties has been filed in Fresno County Superior Court against a series of companies, including Bitwise Industries.

The lawsuit was filed by NICByte LLC, based in Texas, against companies including Bitwise Industries. Other defendants listed include:

Wishon Row, LLC

Nic Wise Re LLC

1701 18th Street, LLC

1715 18th Street, LLC

1723 18th Street, LLC

747 R Street, LLC

1680 14th Street, LLC

BW Industries Inc.

The temporary restraining order, which was filed on May 31 in Fresno County Superior Court, requires that the defendants immediately freeze and cease all transactions for five accounts relating to real estate properties at:

747 R Street, Fresno

1680 14th Street, Oakland

1701 18th Street, Bakersfield

1715 18th Street, Bakersfield

1723 18th Street, Bakersfield

It also requires that the defendants immediately cease, desist, and stop sale efforts at all five of the properties as well. The temporary restraining order asks the defendant Wishon Row, LLC (one of the defendants listed) to turn over all books, leases, and records relating to the company and the five properties listed to NICByte LLC.

The filing also states that the defendants are “refrained and enjoined” from transferring, concealing, destroying and defacing any documents, ledger cards, books, printouts, or any other writing relating to the properties.

In order for the restraining order to be put into action, a $10,000 payment must be made “pursuant to Code of Civil Procedure Section 529 (a) and California Rules of Court, rule 3.1150.” As of Thursday, there is no record to suggest that the amount has been paid.

The restraining order remains in effect until June 17, unless modified by the court.