FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In lieu of Bitwise Industries’ recent company-wide furlough, the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board (WDB) will be hosting two events to help make layoffs less traumatic for employees.

On Friday, June 9, WDB will host the events with various resources at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at their building on 1455 E. Shaw Avenue.

Some of the available resources in attendance will include the Fresno County Library, the Department of Social Services, the Community Housing Council, and more.

The rapid response comes so that the furloughed employees can receive help accessing job databases, obtaining affordable insurance, budgeting for housing alternatives, and similar services.

Employees can register online for either the 10:00 a.m. or the 2:00 p.m. session.

Anyone seeking more information can contact the WDB Rapid Response Coordinator Garret Lecat at (559) 230-4433.