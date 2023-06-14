FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An emailed letter detailing the permanent job elimination of Bitwise Industries, Inc. employees was supplied to YourCentralValley.com Wednesday morning.

The letter says in part “On behalf of Bitwise Industries, Inc. (Bitwise), we regret to inform you that your position will be eliminated Wednesday, June 14, 2023. This is a permanent job elimination and includes the following facilities, which will be closed.”

The letter also states the bitwise buildings in Fresno, Bakersfield, Merced, Colorado, New Mexico, Toledo, New York, and Texas will be closed.

Two weeks ago, Bitwise furloughed all of its staff nationwide, including 300 employees here in Fresno.

Bitwise Industries, Inc. says in the letter “Bitwise does not have a job bumping system, that is employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions as a result of this mass layoff, which is due to unforeseeable business circumstances and other reasons. Due to these unforeseeable business circumstances and other reasons, we were unable to provide you with more notice.”

