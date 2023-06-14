FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bitwise employees officially received word of their termination over email on Wednesday, just two weeks after the tech company furloughed all employees.

The email sent to employees was forwarded to us by the legal team representing employees in a class-action lawsuit against Bitwise.

It reads in part, “We regret to inform you that your position will be eliminated Wednesday, June 14, 2023. This is a permanent job elimination.”

It states all Bitwise locations in Fresno and across the country will close their doors for good.

Jerry Dyer, the City of Fresno Mayor, says the employees’ lives have been changed forever.

“I did receive a text message from one of the employees today regarding the layoff notice, and it just compounds the pain that they feel, the hurt that they feel, and the betrayal that they feel,” he said.

The email was sent from former Bitwise board member and newly appointed interim president of Bitwise Ollen Douglass.

Mayor Dyer says it’s all about corporate responsibility.

“I think it’s too soon to determine who else might be involved. Jake and Irma were pretty slick and pretty good. I don’t know if they were that slick to be able to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes.”

Dyer didn’t rule out a future lawsuit against the company.

“I think we’ve only seen the start of it from investors and there’s gonna be more litigation following. And I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if there’s some type of federal criminal investigation that follows as well,” he said.

The legal team that is representing employees says the Bitwise board has also attempted to intimidate the now former employees.

“It proves that this board thinks they are better than everyone that they just hurt. They think they are above the 900 families they just trampled. And it’s just disgusting,” said the employees’ attorney Roger Bonakdar.

The city is making an effort to try and provide relief in the form of jobs, as over 50 employers are now signed up for the Bitwise employee job fair on Friday at the Fresno City Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.