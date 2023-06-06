FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As Bitwise employees are still reeling from the news of company-wide furloughs, more resources are being made available to those looking for a helping hand in Fresno.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer announced that the City of Fresno and Fresno Regional Workforce Connection are hosting a job fair and are specifically inviting Bitwise employees to attend.

The job fair will be held on Friday, June 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall.

The Fresno Regional Workforce Connection also is offering a rapid response services orientation on Friday, June 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Workforce Connection on 1455 East Shaw Avenue.

Officials say that Bitwise employees will have access to resources from the Fresno County Library, California low-cost auto insurance, community housing council, department of social services, and many other resources to help navigate them through this time.

Anyone needing more information about this event is encouraged to call Rapid Response Coordinator, Garret Lecat at 559-230-4433 or by email at glecat@workforce-connection.com.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson joined in on offering more assistance, announcing on Tuesday that anyone from Bitwise needing help with Medi-Cal, Cal Works, or Cal Fresh can apply online for aid from Fresno County or by calling 855-832-8082.