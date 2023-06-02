FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A class-action lawsuit will be filed against Bitwise from over 100 of its furloughed employees, according to an announcement from their legal team on Friday.

“To me, it’s very clear that the folks in power at Bitwise knew that they were going to collapse, and the collapse was imminent. And the part that makes me mad is that they took the most vulnerable, their employees, and they put them on the chopping block and left them to suffer,” said Attorney Roger Bonakdar, who is going to represent Bitwise employees along with his team.

According to Bonakdar, employee’s last paychecks have bounced and Bitwise took their 401k contributions from their pay and did not deposit the money in their accounts.

“They knew it would buy them time. That’s why they did it. They didn’t care about what the consequences were. They didn’t care about who got hurt. They didn’t care about people in the hole, in addition to not getting what they’re entitled to. They did it out of self-interest,” said Bonakdar.

Bonakdar said that he and his team will allege a violation of the WARN Act, which mandates that employees in California be given ample warning if layoffs or furloughs are imminent.

Bonakdar stated that they will also try to get back as much of the missing money as possible.

“It’s not okay to steal from your employees,” said Bonakdar. “It’s not okay to trample the community that gave you a shot. And that’s what Bitwise did here,” he said.

Bonakdar said that there is a worry that there won’t be enough money left to recover for his clients with the state of the company.

“That’s one real concern that we have here, is that we don’t know what will be the ultimate recovery for these families. But whatever it is, what happened here is wrong,” he said.

Bonakdar said that his team could file their class-action lawsuit by next week.