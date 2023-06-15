FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The breezeways on the north and south of city hall will become the launching pad for a new career for some of the Bitwise employees officially terminated on Wednesday.

The city and the Fresno Regional Workplace Development Board are holding a job fair to potentially help impacted workers get back on their feet financially.

“We want to be there by their side what they have gone through is shocking a feeling of betrayal and certainly financially been impacted severely our goal is to come alongside them and provide them with employment opportunities and training,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dozens of public and private companies will be out looking to fill hundreds of positions.

“We’re really looking at employers that provide a good paying salary and a career to these individuals who are looking for work,” Mayor Dyer continued.

Blake Konczal with the Fresno Regional Workplace Development Board says the best thing for those affected by the layoff is to start searching as soon as possible.

“The very best thing you can do with all that stress is have a plan to find a new job the way you start that is to see what’s out there and what’s available in the market place this job fair will be a great opportunity to do just that,” said Konczal.

Friday’s job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to everyone, not just former Bitwise employees.