FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mass financial relief effort in the form of a job fair finally came for terminated Bitwise employees in Fresno on Friday right outside the Fresno City Hall.

There were on-the-spot interviews, workshops, and countless open positions during the event.

“Government, private sector, manufacturing, healthcare, anything in the industry that you can think of, a wide variety of jobs, trying to let the people know what resources are available for them to deal with being laid off from Bitwise,” said Blake Konczal, executive director for the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board.

While the focus has been centered on terminated Bitwise employees, who have still dealt with the trauma of losing their jobs in a blink of an eye only weeks ago, the job fair was open to anyone who wanted to attend.

One employer told us the event was a win-win for everyone.

“We’ve come across CNAs for our PCT positions, as well as our entry-level positions. Even Bitwise employees are open to changing their career paths. So that’s been really great because we do have a lot of opportunities that could potentially help them,” said Leslie Portillo, a recruiter with Community Health System.

The city vowed to help the terminated workers to get back on their financial feet.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says the job fair was a great step in the right direction and was encouraged by the response from local business leaders.

“I never thought we would have this kind of response from our employers. And if this is any indication of what the future may hold, then we should definitely replicate what we’re doing today many times over,” said Dyer.

Mayor Dyer says the city might be open to holding a job fair like this at least once or twice per year.