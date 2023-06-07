FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bitwise employees have an opportunity to see a baseball game for free, thanks to the Fresno Grizzlies.

On social media, the Fresno Grizzlies writes that they stand with the former Bitwise employees. Any former employee who shows their badge at the ticket office on any game day during the month of June will receive four tickets to enjoy a Grizzlies game on them.

The gesture from the Fresno Grizzlies is one of a number of similar moves being made to help those impacted by the sudden company-wide furloughs, including a job fair at Fresno City Hall and free booth space at Fresno High Flea for any former employees to sell their art, crafts, or other goods.